Song of the Day: Kamasi Washington, “The Garden Path”

Saxophonist/bandleader Kamasi Washington takes a sobering look at the realities of contemporary times on his first single of 2022, “The Garden Path.” “The world feels turned upside down,” says Washington of the song via an official statement. “There’s so much push and pull in every direction, from everyone you meet—no one knows what to think, who to believe, or how to approach life right now. No matter how smart you are, it’s hard not to feel blind.” “The Garden Path,” Washington’s first new original music in nearly a year, features some of Washington’s regular collaborators, such as Brandon Coleman, Allakoi Peete, Cameron Graves, Ronald Bruner Jr., Miles Mosley, and others.

Featured photo by Russell Hamilton.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.