Song of the Day: Joshua Redman – “The Times They Are A’ Changin'”

On this day in 1963, folk poet Bob Dylan entered Columbia Studio, Room A, in New York City to lay down a track for an album to be released the following year. The tune was one of six that Dylan and his band set to wax that day, but the studio results were so good that the song went on to become the album’s title track, as well as one of Dylan’s most famous compositions of all time. We’re talking, of course, about “The Times They Are A’ Changin,” an anthem of peace and change whose message continues to resonate to this day. The song had major reverberations outside of the folk sphere, with countless rock and pop musicians covering the tune over the years. A few jazz musicians have also jumped aboard the Dylan train, most notably Joshua Redman, who recorded a version of “The Times They Are A’ Changin'” for his 1998 album Timeless Tales (For Changing Times). Redman’s version is our Song of the Day, and while times may change, Redman’s melodic wit and glowing tone are as steadfast as ever.