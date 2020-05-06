Song of the Day: Josephine Davies’ Satori, “Wabi Sabi”

British saxophonist/composer Josephine Davies ventured into the rarely-explored saxophone/bass/drums trio setting with her Satori project, pushing the boundaries of jazz in the process. In the Corners of Clouds, released via Whirlwind in 2018, marked Satori’s studio album debut and featured the Eastern-inflected, mesmerizing “Wabi Sabi.” The song was named after a Japanese philosophy that embraces and celebrates the beauty of interpretation, seemingly reflecting much of Davies’ work with this trio. “As a culture, we mostly don’t celebrate the crusty, technically imperfect, unglossed aspects of life, but rather seek perfection – and that doesn’t move me,” she explained.

