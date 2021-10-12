Song of the Day: José James, “My Favorite Things” feat. Marcus Strickland

Vocalist José James will release his first-ever Christmas-themed album, Merry Christmas from José James, on November 19. Pre-order it here. The record celebrates the holiday season while honoring classic jazz and pop records of the 1950s. Its first single is a joyful rendition of the John Coltrane staple, “My Favorite Things,” featuring Marcus Strickland on soprano saxophone. You can listen to it via the player below. A 13 date tour to support the album has also been announced and will launch at SF Jazz in San Francisco on November 27. Click here for all tour dates.

