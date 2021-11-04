Song of the Day: José James, “Christmas in New York”

José James has released his original holiday single, “Christmas in New York,” co-written with his partner Talia Billig and featuring the all-star trio of pianist Aaron Parks, bassist Ben Williams and drummer Jharis Yokley. The acclaimed jazz vocalist explains that he composed this idealized vision of Christmas-time “for people like myself, who aren’t able to see their families another year.” The song is included on his Merry Christmas from José James, his first holiday-themed full length, due out November 19. It also follows the first single from this album, a take on the John Coltrane staple “My Favorite Things” featuring acclaimed saxophonist Marcus Strickland. Pre-order Merry Christmas from José James here.

Featured photo by Janette Beckman.

