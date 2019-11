Happy Birthday to singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, who was born on this day (November 7) in 1943 in Fort Macleod, Canada. The pioneering vocalist with a smooth-as-silk voice and jazz-friendly vision turns 76 today. To celebrate, our Song of the Day is “Dry Cleaner from Des Moines,” from Mitchell’s 1979 album Mingus, a collaboration with the titular bassist. Also featured on the album were jazz superstars Stanley Clarke, Jan Hammer, John McLaughlin, Tony Williams, Gerry Mulligan and Phil Woods.