Song of the Day: Jon Menges, “Stairs”

Jon Menges showcases his compositional prowess and the brilliance of two of his groups, a trio and a quartet, in his latest album, Spirit of 3, Spirit of 4.

Jon Menges is a seasoned trumpeter and composer, whose artistry has flourished in the vibrant music scene of Chicago over the years. Throughout his illustrious career, he has graced the stage alongside legends like Cab Calloway, Neil Sedaka, John Faddis and Freddie Cole, to name but a very few. His musical journey has also traversed the world, including captivating performances with prestigious orchestras led by Russ Morgan and Guy Lombardo. As the leader of his own versatile ensemble, capable of performing as an intimate trio or a lively larger group, he specializes in weaving intricate musical stories, while honoring the rich traditions of mainstream jazz.

In his latest album, Spirit of 3, Spirit of 4, Menges showcases the brilliance of two ensembles: a trio and a quartet. The record presents a captivating collection of twelve original compositions by Menges, each one encapsulating the essence of the group’s exceptional musical versatility. One standout track is “Stairs,” our Song of the Day, which you can hear via the player below. “Stairs” is performed as part of the album’s trio selection, and features the talents of guitarist Pete McCann and bassist Evan Gregor. This up-tempo piece takes the listener on a musical journey of ascending and descending melodies, evoking the sensation of gracefully navigating a flight of stairs.

Listen to “Stairs” by Jon Menges via the player below. Spirit of 3, Spirit of 4 is available now. Order it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.