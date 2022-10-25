Song of the Day: John Korbel, “First Christmas Loving You”

Singer/songwriter John Korbel rings in the holiday season and pays a heartfelt tribute to the great song stylists of the past.

John Korbel is a singer/songwriter known for combining classic and traditional pop with idiosyncratic jazz flourishes and techniques in structure and phrasing. Having developed his craft through a diversity of musical experiences, his music is also occasionally peppered by a wide range of influences, including Latin and Bossa Nova. Korbel is also a seasoned live performer. Over the years, he has opened shows for major acts, including Jay Leno, The Hooters and Blood, Sweat and Tears.

Korbel’s newest single, “First Christmas Loving You,” is a brilliant ballad that brims with romanticism and warmth. You can listen to it via the player below. Aside from ringing in the holiday season this year, the track also pays a heartfelt tribute to the great song stylists of the past; those artists who made immortal so many of those celebrated holiday classics that are beloved around the world to this day.

“Each year, we celebrate the holidays with beloved recordings by wonderful artists like Nat ‘King’ Cole, Johnny Mathis, Andy Williams and so many more,” Korbel explains via an official press release. “I want to pay homage to those artists and songs with my new single, ‘First Christmas Loving You.’ I hope it captures the romance of being with that special someone during the most wonderful time of the year!”

“First Christmas Loving You” is, indeed, a labor of love. It showcases the power and emotion of Korbel’s vocal delivery, recalling those very same stylists whose long-lasting legacy he celebrates. Recorded at Phat Planet Studios in Orlando, Florida, it also finds him backed by a band of first-rate instrumentalists and enriched by Chris West’s glowing horn performance and arrangement.