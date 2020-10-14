Song of the Day: John Coltrane, “Untitled 11383”

John and Alice Coltrane Home Named National Treasure

In 2018, Impulse! released a lost John Coltrane studio album from 1963, titled Both Directions at Once. While its master tape was never found, its reference tape had remained with the Coltrane family for 54 years and was rediscovered in excellent conditions. The recording featured the saxophone legend leading his Classic Quartet, with pianist McCoy Tyner, bassist Jimmy Garrison and drummer Elvin Jones.

The session resulted in 14 tracks, out of which seven were cherry-picked by John’s son Ravi Coltrane, including two previously unknown originals. One of these was a brisk minor blues, “Untitled 11383,” released as Both Directions at Once‘s lead single. “When I first heard these recordings, I felt enlightened, I felt happy, elevated,” said Ravi Coltrane. “To hear this band that was so familiar with his sound, the sound of John Coltrane, and his tenor. It’s the sound that changed the world.”

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

You have read 1 out of 5 free articles this month!
To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month.

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!