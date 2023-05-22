Song of the Day: Joanie Pallatto, “You Think You Know”

Singer/songwriter/pianist Joanie Pallatto, a mainstay on the Chicago jazz scene for over four decades, reflects on life, love and the enigmatic spaces in between on her latest full-length recording, Accidental Melody.

Ohio-born, Chicago-based vocalist/pianist/composer Joanie Pallatto has captivated audiences and listeners with her music for many years. As the co-owner of Southport Records alongside her husband, pianist Bradley Parker-Sparrow, she has played a pivotal role in showcasing the talents of countless Chicago musicians through numerous recordings. However, Pallatto’s own discography is a delightful treasure trove in its own right. Her latest full-length release, Accidental Melody, recently made its debut and testifies to this statement by showcasing her exceptional musicianship and compositional genius. The album features 13 new original compositions that strike a sublime balance between the personal and the universal. Each track serves as a tender exploration of life, love and the enigmatic spaces in between.

Among the highlights of Accidental Melody is the captivating “You Think You Know,” our Song of the Day, which you can hear via the player below. With its uplifting ambience and playful, bossa-tinged rhythms, the song envelops listeners in an irresistible embrace. Its introspective lyrics inspire contemplation on the value of acquired wisdom and the inherent unpredictability of life’s journey. Enhancing the album’s brilliance is the contribution of an acoustic quartet comprised of high-octane collaborators including Sparrow, percussionist Eric Hines, Juan Pastor on cajon and percussion, and John Christensen on acoustic bass. Notably, jazz guitar virtuoso Fareed Haque, who also served as the co-producer of the record, brings his exceptional talents to the forefront, further enriching the musical landscape of Accidental Melody.

Joanie Pallatto released her latest album, Accidental Melody, on May 19. Order it here. We included the album in our list of ten new jazz albums released this month (May 2023) that you need to know about.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

