Song of the Day: Jeff Parker, “Suffolk”

Jeff Parker will release a new album of solo guitar works on December 10 via International Anthem. Forfolks includes two covers and six originals, including two reinterpretations of earlier works and four totally new pieces. Among them, the album’s lead single, “Suffolk,” which marries melodic improvisation wih electronic textures. You can watch its accompanying video, directed by filmmaker Cauleen Smith, via the player below and pre-order Forfolks HERE.

Featured photo: Lee Anne Schmitt.

