Song of the Day: Jeff Parker, “Four Folks”

Jeff Parker has released “Four Folks,” a second track from his forthcoming album of solo guitar pieces, Forfolks, which will be released on December 10 via International Anthem/Nonesuch Records. Pre-order it here. “Four Folks” is one of six original tracks from the record and a new take on a song that he first wrote and recorded in 1995. Parker will begin a U.S. tour in support of his new record at Chicago’s Thalia Hall on December 2. Check out all upcoming tour dates here.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.