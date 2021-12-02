Song of the Day: Jeff Parker, “Four Folks”

Jeff Parker has released “Four Folks,” a second track from his forthcoming album of solo guitar pieces, Forfolks, which will be released on December 10 via International Anthem/Nonesuch Records. Pre-order it here. “Four Folks” is one of six original tracks from the record and a new take on a song that he first wrote and recorded in 1995. Parker will begin a U.S. tour in support of his new record at Chicago’s Thalia Hall on December 2. Check out all upcoming tour dates here.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!