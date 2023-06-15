Song of the Day: Jae Sinnett’s Zero to 60 Quartet, “Takin It There”

Jae Sinnett’s soulful and dynamic spirit shines through on his 19th album as a bandleader, Commitment.

Jae Sinnett is widely acclaimed for his talents as a drummer, composer and bandleader with an impressive discography of 19 albums as a bandleader and several standout collaborations as a sideman. His remarkable body of work includes over 150 compositions and scores for documentaries. He has also shared the stage with many legends, including Branford and Ellis Marsalis, Freddie Hubbard, Charlie Byrd, Joe Henderson and Chuck Mangione, to name but a very few.

In addition, Sinnett is a producer, educator and the host of Sinnett in Session on NPR affiliate WHRV-FM 89.5, a very popular show among jazz enthusiasts. Most recently, he released Commitment, his new album with his longstanding Zero to 60 Quartet with Steve Wilson on saxophones, Allen Farnham on piano and Terry Burrell on bass. Here, the band is also augmented by the presence of special guest Randy Brecker on trumpet and flugelhorn. True to its name, the band delivers an explosive and dynamic set of original compositions, three by Sinnett and two by Farnham, plus sophisticated arrangements of beloved classics.

Commitment is a testament to Jae Sinnett’s soulful and dynamic style, resonating throughout the album. The opening track, “Takin It There,” our featured Song of the Day, establishes the mood with its invigorating spirit and pulsating energy. Evoking the vibrant essence and muscularity of the golden age of hard bop, the piece showcases exceptional musicianship from all the performers. The explosive duo interplay between Sinnett and Wilson reaches exhilarating heights, creating a moment that leaves a lasting impression.

Listen to “Takin It There” via the player below. Commitment, the new album by Jae Sinnett’s Zero to 60 Quartet, was released on April 10 via J-Nett Music. Order it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

