Song of the Day: Jack DeJohnette, “Zoot Suite”

Special Edition, released in 1980 via ECM, marked the debut of drummer/composer Jack DeJohnette’s acclaimed quartet of the same name. The band featured bassist Peter Warren and the talents of two of the best saxophonists of the period: David Murray and Arthur Blythe. The record appears to look to the lessons of the old masters and project them into the future. “Zoot Suite,” the second track of Special Edition, perfectly represents this mission. This is DeJohnette’s tribute to saxophone great Zoot Sims and starts off with the band sounding like an old-style jump dance group before taking off into outer space.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.