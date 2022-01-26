Album of the Day: Invisible Architecture, “Between Now and Never”

Invisible Architecture is a contemporary jazz fusion formed by guitarist Alan Kwan, keyboardist Jordan Gheen and drummer Matt Young. Their debut album, Between Now and Never, also features guest musicians Mike Luzecky and Dayna Stephens. The band’s name is a reference to Italian author Italo Calvino’s influential Invisible Cities. Much like that 1972 novel, Between Now and Never is an expression of the exploration between imagination and the imaginable. With its mix of ethereal textures, soothing soundscapes and aesthetic confidence, the record offers listeners an experience at once meditative, transportive and spellbinding. Listen to Between Now and Never via the player below (or click here for more streaming platform options).

