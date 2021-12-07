Song of the Day: Immanuel Wilkins, “Emanation”

Saxophonist/composer Immanuel Wilkins has announced that he will release The 7th Hand on January 28 via Blue Note. Pre-order it here. This will be his follow-up to his critically-acclaimed 2020 debut full-length, Omega. The 7th Hand showcases Wilkins’ compositional talent with a seven-movement suite of new original compositions inspired by Biblical symbolism. The music is performed by his quartet with Micah Thomas, Daryl Johns and Kewku Sumbry, plus special guests. The announcement of the release of The 7th Hand coincides with the release of its lead track, “Emanation,” which you can hear via the player below.

