Song of the Day: Imarhan, “Adar Newlan” feat. Gruff Rhys

Tuareg quintet Imarhan have released “Adar Newlan,” a collaboration with Gruff Rhys of Super Furry Animals, as the third single from their third studio album, Aboogi, out January 28 on City Slang. Sung in the musicians’ native languages of Tamasheq and Welsh, the song is about the universal value of kinship and more specifically highlights the struggles of the young people of Tamanrasset, Algeria. The song is accompanied by a video depicting a man coming to listen to a group of Tuaregs, who recall the legendary struggles of their ancestors, as they sit by the fireside. The video is written and directed by Fantômes (Hugo & Rodolphe Jouxtel). Pre-order Aboogi here.

