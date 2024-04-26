Song of the Day: Ian Wardenski Quintet, “Movement III”

Ian Wardenski presents a new five-movement suite performed with his quintet and vocalist Tamara Tucker on his new album, Unfoldings.

Ian Wardenski is a renowned guitarist, composer and educator, celebrated for his harmonic aesthetics and blending of traditional elements with innovative textures in his compositions. Wardenski is also a theorist, emphasizing the close relationship between scholarship and performance in his music and his classes. Unfoldings marks his third album with his quintet, an innovative ensemble combining the aesthetics of a chamber group with the spontaneity of a small jazz combo, and also features Tamara Tucker on vocals. Revealing his affinity for angular, pointillistic constructs, the album presents a five-movement suite based on a pitch-class set and explores the unfolding of a melody in different configurations and across multiple movements.

Listen to “Movement III” from Ian Wardenski’s Unfoldings via the player below. The album is available now. Launch it here.

Featured photo by MG Stewart.

