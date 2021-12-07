Song of the Day: Hermeto Pascoal e Grupo, “Samba Do Belaqua”

Miles Davis once dubbed Brazilian multi-instrumentalist/composer Hermeto Pascoal “the most impressive musician in the world.” Pascoal was a visionary musician with a penchant for turning everyday objects and speech into music. His diverse musical influences and energy are on showcase on a live concert recording of his performance at Rio De Janeiro’s Planetário from 1981, which will be released on Far Out Recordings on February 4, 2022. The performance was part of a series of concerts that marked the birth of his new all-star formation, which became known simply as O Grupo. The announcement of the album comes with the release of “Samba Do Belaqua” as its first single. Pre-order Planetário do Gávea here.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!