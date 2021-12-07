Song of the Day: Hermeto Pascoal e Grupo, “Samba Do Belaqua”

Miles Davis once dubbed Brazilian multi-instrumentalist/composer Hermeto Pascoal “the most impressive musician in the world.” Pascoal was a visionary musician with a penchant for turning everyday objects and speech into music. His diverse musical influences and energy are on showcase on a live concert recording of his performance at Rio De Janeiro’s Planetário from 1981, which will be released on Far Out Recordings on February 4, 2022. The performance was part of a series of concerts that marked the birth of his new all-star formation, which became known simply as O Grupo. The announcement of the album comes with the release of “Samba Do Belaqua” as its first single. Pre-order Planetário do Gávea here.

