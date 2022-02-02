Song of the Day: Herbie Hancock, “Maiden Voyage”

Maiden Voyage, released in 1965 on Blue Note, was the fifth album by jazz legend Herbie Hancock as a leader. The pianist/composer was only 24 at the time of this session with tenor saxophonist George Coleman, trumpeter Freddie Hubbard, bassist Ron Carter and drummer Tony Williams. With the exception of Hubbard, all had recently been part of the Miles Davis quintet. Maiden Voyage is a concept album that aimed to capture the rhythms and fluidity of the oceans in a suite of five original compositions. Its opening movement (and title track) is considered a jazz standard. Hancock explained in the album’s liner notes that it was his attempt to “capture the splendor of a sea-going vessel on its maiden voyage.” The pianist has also referred to it as his favorite of all the compositions he has written.

