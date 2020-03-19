Song of the Day: Herbie Hancock – “Blind Man, Blind Man”

Herbie Hancock recorded My Point of View, his sophomore album for Blue Note Records, on this day (March 19) in 1963. Its leadoff track, “Blind Man, Blind Man,” is a laid-back groover that provides ample room for Hancock’s ensemble to stretch out and get creative. That’s good news for us, as the tune features a number of stalwarts from the Blue Note roster, including guitarist Grant Green, saxophonist Hank Mobley and drummer Tony Williams, who here makes one of his earliest recorded appearances. Also appearing on the album is Hancock’s mentor, the trumpeter Donald Byrd, who in 1961 invited the young pianist to accompany him on his album Royal Flush. That recording would mark Hancock’s Blue Note debut.