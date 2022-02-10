Song of the Day: Gerald Clayton, “Water’s Edge”

Pianist Gerald Clayton’s new LP, Bells on Sand, explores the impact of abstraction of time over eleven tracks, performed with mentor Charles Lloyd on saxophone, father John Clayton on bass, Justin Brown on drums, and MARO on vocals. The album, due out April 1, opens in pensive resonance with “Water’s Edge,” a slow-peeling original composition. “By the water, I experienced subtle environmental shifts,” says Clayton. “Songs I would sing, play or write were but an expression of a particular shape in the sand at that moment. Any meaning behind what I created came from viewing that creation over a temporal landscape. A song felt a certain way on a certain day, and the next day would feel and function completely differently.” Pre-order Bells on Sand here.

Featured photo by Ogata.

