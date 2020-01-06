Song of the Day: Gabriel Mark Hasselbach – “Superblue”

“Gabriel Mark Hasselbach is a succinct and lyrical trumpeter/flugelhornist with mad skills across the jazz spectrum, with unique doubles on flute and trombone. He has 10 certified Billboard hits, Juno Awards, and the 2011 Canadian ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Instrumentalist of the Year’ Awards. He is equal parts Wynton Marsalis, Blue Mitchell, and Rick Braun! There are 14 critically acclaimed albums in his discography: 4 Mainstream and 10 Contemporary Jazz. He broke Spotify streaming records and has spent more time on U.S. jazz charts than any other Canadian. He considers his MidCentury Modern Vol. 1 & 2 series his most exciting and polished work to date.” His new recording “Superblue,” featuring pianist Miles Black is our Song of the Day.