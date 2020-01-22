Song of the Day: Frost Duo – “Play Nice”

The Frost Duo is a Group from Blakely, Pennsylvania, comprised of multi instrumentalist/Songwriter Christian Gratz, and vocalist/songwriter LeahBeth Evans. The pair considers themselves “multi-genre” but has always shared a love for jazz.

Recently, The Frost Duo released their smooth jazz single “Play Nice.” The sultry, sexy single portrays the moody and dark side that many artists face in the music industry, and conveys listeners that karma will run its course on those who do not “Play Nice.” The Frost Duo is currently working on a jazz EP in which they plan to release by the end of 2020, or beginning of 2021.