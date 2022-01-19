Song of the Day: Fred Israel, “Ethereal Material”

“Ethereal Material” is the dreamy title track from multi-instrumentalist/composer Fred Israel’s latest album. Israel’s influences range from Igor Stravinsky to Gary Burton and beyond. His work often explores the integration of ambient within a meeting of improvisation and composition. His new album was made in the midst of the pandemic and released last year. Here, he set out to create his own dream jazz fusion band, playing all instruments heard on its program of new original material. For its title track, Israel explains that he “wanted to extract melody from an ethereal electronic loop, as if it were hiding in there and craving to materialize, to come out and dance.” Order Ethereal Material here.

