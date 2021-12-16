Song of the Day: Frank Zappa, “Magic Fingers (Version B, Mix Outtake)”

The Frank Zappa Trust and UMe have released an exciting alternate version of “Magic Fingers” from Frank Zappa’s soundtrack for 200 Motels, which celebrates its golden anniversary this year. Listen to it via the player below. The track was shared ahead of the release of the 200 Motels 50th Anniversary Edition, due out on December 17. This alternate version of “Magic Fingers” is included on the forthcoming 6-LP Super Deluxe Edition, which includes all sorts of newly-discovered rarities alongside a newly-remastered edition of Zappa’s original 200 Motels OST tracklist. Pre-order it here.

