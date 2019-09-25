Song of the Day: Frank Sinatra – “September Song”

It’s amazing that we’ve made it this far into the month of September without posting Kurt Weill’s immortal “September Song” as our Song of the Day. Well, it’s about time. The tune, which first appeared in the 1938 Broadway musical Knickerbocker Holiday, became an international hit after it appeared in the 1950 film September Affair, featuring Joan Fontaine and Joseph Cotten. Since then, the song has been recorded numerous times by artists such as Nat King Cole and Ella Fitzgerald. Here’s one of our favorite versions. It comes from Frank Sinatra’s 1962 album Point of No Return, a most fitting title for what would end up being his final official recording for Capitol Records. Enjoy the last week of September, everyone!