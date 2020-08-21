Song of the Day: Frank Sinatra “I’ve Got You Under My Skin”

Originally written by Cole Porter in 1936, “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” is one of Frank Sinatra’s most beloved hits. He first performed it on the radio at the height of his popularity in 1946, in a medley with another Porter tune, “Easy to Love.” The most famous version he recorded was that of his 1956 concept album, Songs for Swinging Lovers, arranged by his longtime collaborator Nelson Riddle.

Aside from Sinatra’s cool interpretation, this version of “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” features a standout trombone solo by Milt Bernhart. A highly-regarded West Coast jazz trombonist, Bernhart is most associated with bandleader Stan Kenton, with whose band he made several records, and performed with many of the greats, from Benny Goodman to Lalo Schifrin.

