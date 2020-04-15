Song of the Day: Everything but the Girl, “Night and Day”

Everything but the Girl was an English duo formed by multi-instrumentalist Ben Watt and vocalist Tracey Horn. Their early music was an intimate blend of pop and jazz, with plenty of influences from Latin and World music. They rose to fame in 1982 with a sensual guitar-and-vocals samba take on Cole Porter’s classic song, “Night and Day.” The original song had been composed by Porter in 1932 for the musical Gay Divorce and is largely regarded as his most popular contribution to the Great American Songbook. Despite the single’s success, it would take another two years for Everything but the Girl to record a full-length album, Eden, which was released in 1984.

