Song of the Day: Eugene Grey – “Variations”

Eugene Grey is an internationally traveled and acclaimed Jamaican jazz and reggae guitarist, arranger, composer. He has opened for such artists as pianist Monty Alexander. His 5th solo album, a two-CD release Straight Ahead and Beyond, has an eclectic nature. Like others in Grey’s discography, it consists of a mix of instrumental and vocals songs. The first selection on disc one is an original jazz instrumental called “Variations”.

Mr. Grey states “my intention with Variations was to create a straight-ahead jazz song that had harmonic satisfaction without being too abstract/avant-garde while instilling my native reggae rhythms in the arrangement.” Listen to how Grey’s firm command of Caribbean rhythms makes his jazz lines bounce with just a little more pliancy and spring.