Song of the Day: Ethan Iverson, “The More It Changes/The Eternal Verities”

Pianist/composer Ethan Iverson expands upon the pop/rock-inflected jazz style of his influential trio The Bad Plus on his forthcoming Blue Note debut, Every Note Is True, due out February 11. Pre-order it here. The album is an engaging and evocative date featuring a new trio with bassist Larry Grenadier and master drummer Jack DeJohnette. The announcement comes with the release of its two-track single, “The More It Changes/The Eternal Verities.” Listen to it via the player below.

Featured photo by Keith Major.

