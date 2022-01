Pianist/composer Ethan Iverson has released “For Ellen Raskin,” a shimmering new single from his upcoming piano trio album, Every Note Is True. The original composition is dedicated to the author of The Westing Game, a 1978 mystery novel for children that was formative in Iverson’s literary life. Every Note Is True is due out February 11 via Blue Note and features bassist Larry Grenadier and drummer Jack DeJohnette. Pre-order it here.

