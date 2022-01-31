Song of the Day: Esbjörn Svensson Trio, “From Gagarin’s Point of View”

It’s hard to overstate the impact of the Esbjörn Svensson Trio on modern jazz piano trios. From Gagarin’s Point of View from 1999 is one of their landmark recordings. This was their first full-length to be released outside of Scandinavia and established them as a force to be reckoned with on an international level. With its wide-ranging influences and expressive playing, this album is also characterized by an enthusiasm for collective exploration. This enthusiasm is perfectly encapsulated within their cool and laid-back title track. Inspired by Yuri Gagarin’s spaceflight, “From Gagarin’s Point of View” is one of Esbjörn Svensson Trio’s most famous ballads and a reference to the band’s appetite for traversing new aural worlds and discovering new perspectives, often defying traditional genre demarcations.

