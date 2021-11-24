Song of the Day: Erroll Garner, “No More Shadows”

Adele’s latest album, 30, features a sample of Joey Pecoraro’s “Finding Parking,” itself featuring some call-and-response from the late jazz legend Erroll Garner, taken from a live performance of his “No More Shadows” composition. Garner originally introduced the ballad as an instrumental called “Shadows” on his 1961 LP, Close Up in Swing, and it soon became one of his staples, offering him chances to showcase his many flourishes and techniques at concerts. A trio take on this tune by Garner and his trio from a 1964 performance at Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, with Eddie Calhoun on bass and Kelly Martin on drums, was included in Nightconcert, released in 2018 via Mack Avenue. You can listen to it via the player below.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.