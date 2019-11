Pianist and educator Ellis Marsalis, patriarch of the Marsalis jazz family that includes sons Branford, Wynton, Delfeayo and Jason, was born on this day (November 14) in New Orleans in 1934. He turns 85 today. Here he is performing with the whole gang on the 2003 album The Marsalis Family: A Jazz Celebration. The tune is “Twelve’s It,” one of Ellis’ most identifiable compositions.