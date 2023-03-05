Song of the Day: Ella & The Bossa Beat, “Estrelas No Ceu”

Father-and-daughter duo Ella & The Bossa Beat expand on their idiosyncratic fusion of Brazilian jazz-pop on their latest album, In the Moment.

Ella & The Bossa Beat is a father-and-daughter pair formed by vocalist Ella Borges and renowned drummer/percussionist Magrus Borges. Together, they specialize in creating a fusion of Brazilian jazz-pop like no other. Their idiosyncratic style is noted for incorporating Bossa Nova grooves and soulful jazz elements. In 2020, they released their debut album, My Remedy. The record gained widespread attention from fans of jazz and pop music worldwide, as well as aficionados of the Brazilian music tradition vintage and modern.

On November 2022, they released their second album, In the Moment. Here, they showcase a style that is both soulful and sophisticated, mixing Brazilian music and rhythms with contemporary and soulful melodies, as well as notable jazz harmonies. The album comprises nine original songs, composed by Ella & The Bossa Beat, and sung both in English and in Portuguese. Among the Portuguese numbers is “Estrelas No Ceu,” our Song of the Day, which you can hear via the player below. A lively, classy and lush song, “Estrelas No Ceu” is a fine showcase of Ella’s delicate yet sultry vocals and her ability to truly inhabit a song.

Ella & The Bossa Beat’s latest album, In the Moment, is available now. Launch it here. Listen to “Estrelas No Ceu” from the album via the player below.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

