Song of the Day: Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, “Cheek to Cheek”

Verve’s historic Ella and Louis from 1956 was hugely popular at the time of its release and remains one of the most universally beloved jazz albums of all time. Here, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong performed definitive duet versions of classic compositions, many of which originated from Great Depression musicals. They share a lovers’ intimacy on their version of Irving Berlin’s “Cheek to Cheek,” backed by a then-young Canadian pianist named Oscar Peterson, leading a quartet. Ella and Louis would be the first of the two jazz titans’ three studio albums together.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!