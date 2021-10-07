Song of the Day: Eliane Elias and Chick Corea, “Armando’s Rhumba”

Mirror Mirror is the first album of piano duets released by multi-GRAMMY-winning pianist/singer/songwriter Eliane Elias since 1995’s Solos and Duets. It is out now via Candid and we included it in our list of albums released this past September that you need to know about. Cuban pianist Chucho Valdés and the late great Chick Corea alternate n the tracklist. The opening track is Elias’ duet with Corea, as the two perform a version of one of Corea’s most beloved compositions, “Armando’s Rhumba,” which first appeared on My Spanish Heart from 1976. You can listen to it via the player below and order Mirror Mirror here.

