Song of the Day: Elena Maque, “Feel Again”

Russian-born, Seattle-based vocalist/saxophonist Elena Maque released her new album, Feel Again, on November 19. The record offers six well-crafted originals and three innovative interpretations of well-known classics from the jazz, Brazilian and pop idioms. Each track is a showcase of Maque’s amazing ability to cross-pollinate jazz with funk, pop and other genres. Feel Again also marks her debut full-length collaboration with Los Angeles-based keyboardist Scott Kinsey, music producer on this project. The title track, which you can hear via the player below, is an original composition. It brims with nightlife vibes and is driven by a tight groove courtesy of drummer Gary Novak and bassist Hadrien Feraud. Click here to listen to the full album.

