Song of the Day: Duke Ellington, “Satin Doll”

Duke Ellington is one of the greatest artists in jazz music history. The bandleader/composer wrote “Satin Doll,” one of his most popular hits in 1953, with a little help from longtime collaborator Billy Strayhorn. The song is defined by a seductive harmony line that is said to explore the contrast between masculinity and femininity – a recurrent theme in Ellington’s work. Johnny Mercer later added lyrics to the original instrumental version and prompted many vocalists to record their own versions throughout the ’60s.

