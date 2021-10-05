Song of the Day: Dr. Lonnie Smith and Iggy Pop, “Sunshine Superman”

Hammond B3 organ legend and NEA Jazz Master Dr. Lonnie Smith recently passed away. Earlier this year, he released his final album, Breathe, on Blue Note Records. The full-length is bookended by two collaborative tracks with rock icon Iggy Pop, including a soul-jazz take on Donovan’s 1966 hit song, “Sunshine Superman,” which you can listen to via the player below. Iggy Pop took to social media to salute Smith and called him “nothing but pure soul and the best musician I ever played with.” Order Breathe here.

