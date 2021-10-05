Song of the Day: Dr. Lonnie Smith and Iggy Pop, “Sunshine Superman”

Hammond B3 organ legend and NEA Jazz Master Dr. Lonnie Smith recently passed away. Earlier this year, he released his final album, Breathe, on Blue Note Records. The full-length is bookended by two collaborative tracks with rock icon Iggy Pop, including a soul-jazz take on Donovan’s 1966 hit song, “Sunshine Superman,” which you can listen to via the player below. Iggy Pop took to social media to salute Smith and called him “nothing but pure soul and the best musician I ever played with.” Order Breathe here.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!