Song of the Day: Dooley Wilson, “As Time Goes By”

“As Time Goes By,” penned by Herman Hupfield, is one of the most romantic evergreens of all time. While it was originally published as early as 1931, it became super popular after it was prominently featured in the 1942 silver screen classic, Casablanca. Many artists have interpreted the song over the years. However, “As Time Goes By” will forever be associated with Dooley Wilson, who performs it in the movie. Interestingly, Wilson was a drummer in real life but plays the role of Sam in the movie, the singer/pianist of Rick’s nightclub in Casablanca.

