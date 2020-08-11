Song of the Day: Diana Krall, “The Look of Love”

Burt Bacharach and Hal David formed a stellar songwriting team. Together, they created many hit songs including “The Look of Love.” First released in 1967, it quickly one of Dusty Springfield’s signature tunes. Since then, this seductive composition has been covered several times by several artists.

Diana Krall included a version as the title track of one of her most successful albums, released in 2001 and produced by Tommy LiPuma. Here, Krall’s sultry vocals are backed by a Bossa Nova-tinged, lush orchestral arrangement by Claus Ogerman.

