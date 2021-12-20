Song of the Day: Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, “Pull Your Pants Up”

Seattle-based soul-jazz group Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio will release their new album, Cold As Weiss, on February 11, 2022, via Colemine Records. Pre-order it here. The announcement comes with the release of its first single, “Pull Your Pants Up,” which you can listen to via the player below. Cold As Weiss follows the Trio’s acclaimed 2021 record, I Told You So. Joining virtuosic self-taught organist Delvon Lamarr and dynamo guitarist Jimmy James for the first time on this record is drummer Dan Weiss, also known for his work with soul/funk collective The Sextones.

Featured photo by Frank Wiley.

