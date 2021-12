Dean Martin is recruited by Santa and Mrs. Claus to handle Christmas duties while they sneak off for a tropical vacation in the hilarious new video for “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm.” The iconic vocalist recorded this take on Irving Berlin’s wintry favorite in 1959. This new video features Martin brought to life through an ingenious mix of photo collages and 1960s-era animation. Watch it via the player below.

