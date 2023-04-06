Song of the Day: David Perrico’s Pop Symphonic, “No Trouble”

Award-winning trumpeter/composer David Perrico introduces the world to his latest creation: the spectacular 68-piece orchestra Pop Symphonic.

David Perrico is a highly-talented and decorated trumpeter/composer/bandleader who has made a remarkable journey in his music career. His early years were spent playing with the legendary Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and he further honed his skills playing alongside such stars as Donny & Marie, Natalie Cole and Gladys Knight. Today, Perrico is considered to be one of the most highly sought-after musicians on the vibrant Las Vegas music scene, where he shares his unique vision of music. One of his most acclaimed projects is the Pop Strings Orchestra, renowned for his ability to seamlessly blend pop, rock and jazz with a full string section.

On his latest album, Sidewalk, Perrico takes his musical vision to even greater heights, leading a 68-piece ensemble, named Pop Symphonic. This ambitious undertaking highlights his incredible compositional skills and showcases his musical prowess to the fullest, including on the album track, “No Trouble,” which you can hear via the player below. A moody and atmospheric highlight from the record, “No Trouble” perfectly weaves elegance and sophistication with streetwise urban grit. Driven by a funky groove, the song also features outstanding keyboard and electric guitar solos.

Sidewalk, the latest album by David Perrico and his Pop Symphonic ensemble, is available now. Launch it here. You can also learn more about the project and Perrico by listening to our recent JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with the artist HERE.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.