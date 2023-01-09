Song of the Day: David Perrico Pop Symphonic, “Sidewalk”

Award-winning trumpeter/composer David Perrico introduces the world to his latest creation: the spectacular 68-piece orchestra Pop Symphonic.

Classically-trained trumpeter and award-winning conductor/composed/arranger David Perrico is one of the most in-demand musicians on the Los Angeles scene and has been wowing audiences with his bands, including his acclaimed Pop Strings Orchestra and as the Music Director of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders. With his latest album, Sidewalk, he introduces his latest creation, Pop Symphonic, a 68-piece orchestra including 60 of Las Vegas’s finest musicians and eight power-house vocalists.

This spectacular ensemble unleashes the muscular side of its sound on its powerful title track, a symphonic fusion of many genres including pop, jazz and classic rock, complete with stylistic nods to such greats as Chuck Mangione and Maynard Ferguson. This track, which you can hear via the player below, opens the album’s program of ten original compositions and orchestrations signed by Perrico himself, traversing a wide range of moods and emotions and written specifically for a 21st-century Pops Orchestra.

David Perrico Pop Symphonic’s Sidewalk is available now and you can order it HERE. You can also find out more about the record in our recent JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Perrico. Listen to it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

