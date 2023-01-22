Song of the Day: David Perrico, “La Promessa”

Award-winning trumpeter/composer David Perrico introduces the world to his latest creation: the spectacular 68-piece orchestra Pop Symphonic.

David Perrico is a multi-talented and award-winning bandleader, known for his work as a trumpet player, his compositional prowess and his excellent arrangements. Among his many achievements, he is the founding member of the Pop String Orchestra, a group that combines elements of pop, rock and jazz music with a full string section. Having performed internationally with the legendary Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and alongside such artists as Donny & Marie, Natalie Cole and Gladys Knight, Perrico rose to become one of the most in-demand musicians in Las Vegas.

On Sidewalk, he expands his artistic portfolio by traversing many styles, genres and emotions and introducing the world to his latest creation: Pop Symphonic, a 68-piece orchestra of some of the finest Las Vegas instrumentalists and eight top vocalists. The new ensemble is showcased on a program entirely made up of original Perrico compositions. Some of these pieces are quite majestic and transportive, weaving compelling narratives that evoke cinematic atmospheres. Such is the case of “La Promessa,” our Song of the Day that you can hear via the player below. Aside from showcasing the talents of his dynamic orchestra and the warmth of Perrico’s trumpet playing, this track is notable for an exceptional hip-hop break with words recited by Erskine “Fletch” Walcott.

David Perrico Pop Symphonic’s Sidewalk is available now and you can order it HERE. You can also find out more about the record in our recent JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Perrico. Listen to it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

