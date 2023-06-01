Song of the Day: David Larsen, “Tenor for Dinner”

David Larsen’s full-length collaboration with Ken Peplowski on The Peplowski Project is a swinging tribute to the enthralling sound of 1950s straight-ahead jazz.

David Larsen is a highly accomplished musician, composer, and educator who has made a profound impact throughout his career. His collaborations with celebrated artists, along with his impressive educational background, including a PhD from Washington State University, have firmly established his reputation. Currently, he holds the esteemed position of director of instrumental studies at Spokane Falls University. Noteworthy among his achievements are his previous albums as a bandleader, namely Deviate from Standards and The Mulligan Chronicles, both released to international acclaim and receiving extensive radio play upon their release in 2021.

In his latest studio endeavor, The Peplowski Project, David pays homage to the enthralling sound of 1950s straight-ahead jazz. This remarkable album features invigorating interpretations of jazz standards, three captivating original compositions, and exquisite arrangements by the great Al Cohn. Notably, each track on The Peplowski Project was recorded in a single take, employing a semi-isolated approach that captures the true essence of the music. Among the standout original compositions on the album is the featured Song of the Day, “Tenor for Dinner,” which can be enjoyed via the player below.

Backed by a dynamic rhythm section, “Tenor for Dinner” is a lively and robust track that serves as a brilliant swinging showcase for David’s virtuosic saxophone skills and the exceptional clarinet artistry of Ken Peplowski. Their inspired interplay adds an extra layer of brilliance to the performance. As the album’s title suggests, David’s collaboration with Ken Peplowski played a pivotal role in the creation of this project. In an official statement, David expressed his excitement, saying, “This project was a dream come true! I have always been captivated by Ken Peplowski’s mesmerizing playing and the timeless allure of straight-ahead jazz. It was an absolute joy to collaborate with Ken, learn from his expertise, and elevate the music to new heights.”

Listen to David Larsen’s “Tenor for Dinner” via the player below. His new album, The Peplowski Project, is available now via Larsen Jazz. Launch it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

