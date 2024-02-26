Song of the Day: David Larsen, “Fedchock”

David Larsen’s “Fedchock” is a nod to the hard bop tradition and the legacy of the Jazz Messengers from his latest album, Cohesion.

David Larsen, a distinguished saxophonist and composer, has collaborated and graced stages alongside an array of esteemed artists, such as Ken Peplowski, Delbert Anderson and Halie Loren, showcasing his versatility and musical prowess. Alongside his role as the Director of Instrumental Studies at Spokane Falls Community College, Larsen has garnered attention for his compelling recordings and endeavors as a bandleader. His latest offering, Cohesion, is a collaboration with East Coast jazz musicians Darryl Yokley on tenor saxophone, Zaccai Curtis on piano, Alex Apollo on bass, and Wayne Smith Jr. on drums.

Taken by their collection sound and original compositions, Larsen expresses via a press release that “I wanted to capture some of the great vibes I heard from this group with my new compositions.” Cohesion finds him exploring new musical territories, testifying to his sense of adventure and eclectic tastes by drawing inspiration from a spectrum of styles and influences, spanning modal explorations to Afro-Cuban grooves. Highlighted as our Song of the Day, “Fedchock” exemplifies Larsen’s nod to the hard bop tradition, paying a vibrant homage to the legendary Jazz Messengers.

Listen to “Fedchock,” our Song of the Day, via the player below. David Larsen’s latest album, Cohesion, is available now. Order it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

